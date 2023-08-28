trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654796
Taal Thok Ke: 'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya made a controversial tweet on Sunday regarding Brahmin society and Hinduism. He wrote- The roots of Brahminism are very deep and the reason for all the inequality is also Brahminism. There is no religion called Hindu. Hinduism is just a hoax. There is a conspiracy to trap the Dalits, tribals and backward people of this country by calling the same Brahmin religion as Hindu religion, which is actually Brahmin religion. Had there been Hindu religion, the tribals would have also been respected. Dalits would also have been respected, backward people would also have been respected.
