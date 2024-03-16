NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: After date declaration of Lok Sabah Election 2024 date politics begin

Mar 16, 2024
Taal Thok ke: The great festival of democracy has begun. On June 4, i.e. 75 days from today, the results will be known to you as to whose government will be formed in 2024. The Election Commission has announced the dates of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Watch reaction of all the parties after the announcement of the election methods in Zee News' special show Taal Thok Ke.

Deshhit: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates declared on 544 seats instead of 543
Deshhit: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates declared on 544 seats instead of 543
Taal Thok Ke: 'GYAN full form is Garib, Yuva...', says BJP Spokesperson in debate
Taal Thok ke: 'Election is not a mathematical model', says Congress Spokesperson in debate
Elections to be held in 7 phases from 19th April, Counting of votes on 4th June
CM Kejriwal gets bail from Rouse Avenue Court

