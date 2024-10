videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions on Hindu Procession in Muslim Area

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

Following the communal violence in Bahraich, Akhilesh Yadav questioned why a Hindu procession was taken through a Muslim area. He accused authorities of deliberately instigating tensions. Meanwhile, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also hinted at a conspiracy behind the unrest, with eyes now set on the upcoming by-elections.