Taal Thok Ke: Anger in the country after tampering with facts in Adipurush, petition filed in HC

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
Hindu Sena has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court regarding Adipurush, in its petition the Hindu Sena has The team has been accused of hurting the faith of Hindus. Along with this, it has been said in the petition that the story of Ramayana has been shown in the film. The facts have been tampered with. Along with this, there has been a demand to remove the objectionable scenes. Along with Ramanand Sagar The actors who played Ram Sita in Ramayana have criticized the film.

