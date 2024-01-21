videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Arvind Kejriwal ji is a devotee of Hanuman...', says AAP Spokesperson in debate

| Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 08:40 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Every devotee of Ram in Ayodhya is dancing to Ramdhun. The gathering of saints has also started. Everyone seems immersed in the colors of Ram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive to participate in the pre-arranged Pran Pratistha program. Many Ram devotees did not get the opportunity to attend the consecration of Ramlala's life. But many big leaders of the country got the privilege of attending the Pran Pratistha. Still he rejected this invitation. Many big leaders of the opposition are not being a part of this sacred program by accusing RSS-BJP of doing politics, even Prime Minister Modi is being called an egomaniac. BJP has also taken a dig at the leaders of INDIA alliance for not participating in the program on January 22. Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that Congress and Samajwadi Party had the last chance to atone. But both lost it.