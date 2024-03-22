Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Arvind Kejriwal won’t resign as CM, will run govt from jail,says AAP

Sonam|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Delhi was calling ED in liquor scam, but Kejriwal was not coming. On receiving the signal from Delhi High Court, ED itself reached Kejriwal's house yesterday. ...interrogated for 4 hours...after that she was arrested and taken to the ED office. The opposition is having sleepless nights since last night, because one of its big leaders has been arrested just before the elections. Political stir is intense after Kejriwal's arrest.

