Taal Thok Ke: 'Atiq' Ahmed UP's dreaded Mfia says former DGP Arvind Jain

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:57 PM IST

During the tenure of the Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh, the feet of criminals tremble in UP. Mafia Atiq confessed that his mafia has already been ended. In Taal Thok Ke show, former DGP of UP Arvind Jain said that I consider him as UP's number 1 and dreaded mafia.