Taal Thok Ke: Believe me the killing of the gangster brought tears to my eyes - Shivam Tyagi

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
The shooter had come to the court dressed as a lawyer and inside the court, he opened fire on Sanjeev Jeeva. Sanjeev Jeeva was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Goldie murder case.

