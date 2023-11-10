trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686617
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses cool again

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
The attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's sex-related statement continues. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has given a statement on Jitan Ram Manjhi, after which there has been an uproar. Jitan Ram Manjhi also gave a big statement on Nitish Kumar and said, 'To make someone the CM quickly, poisonous substances are being mixed in Nitish Kumar's food'
Follow Us

All Videos

Zee Manch: What did Union Minister Prahlad Patel say on CM's question?
Play Icon10:11
Zee Manch: What did Union Minister Prahlad Patel say on CM's question?
Congress Breaking: Big statement by Congress leader Pramod Krishnam.
Play Icon3:54
Congress Breaking: Big statement by Congress leader Pramod Krishnam.
Nitish Kumar Sex controversy: Rakhee Rathore gets angry in debate
Play Icon9:42
Nitish Kumar Sex controversy: Rakhee Rathore gets angry in debate
To Mark The 'Festival Of Lights', Canada Post Unveils New Diwali Stamps
Play Icon1:42
To Mark The 'Festival Of Lights', Canada Post Unveils New Diwali Stamps
Taal Thok Ke: 'Is anyone feeding Nitish Kumar anything?'
Play Icon9:52
Taal Thok Ke: 'Is anyone feeding Nitish Kumar anything?'

Trending Videos

Zee Manch: What did Union Minister Prahlad Patel say on CM's question?
play icon10:11
Zee Manch: What did Union Minister Prahlad Patel say on CM's question?
Congress Breaking: Big statement by Congress leader Pramod Krishnam.
play icon3:54
Congress Breaking: Big statement by Congress leader Pramod Krishnam.
Nitish Kumar Sex controversy: Rakhee Rathore gets angry in debate
play icon9:42
Nitish Kumar Sex controversy: Rakhee Rathore gets angry in debate
To Mark The 'Festival Of Lights', Canada Post Unveils New Diwali Stamps
play icon1:42
To Mark The 'Festival Of Lights', Canada Post Unveils New Diwali Stamps
Taal Thok Ke: 'Is anyone feeding Nitish Kumar anything?'
play icon9:52
Taal Thok Ke: 'Is anyone feeding Nitish Kumar anything?'
Jitan Ram Manjhi On Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar sex controversy,nitish kumar today speech,tejashwi yadav on nitish kumar,Nitish Kumar Controversy On Sex,nitish kumar on sex controversy,nitish kumar on sex,nitish kumar speech on sex,jitan ram manjhi nitish fight,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,Taal Thok ke debate,nitish kumar sex remark,rakhee rathore on nitish kumar,nitish kumar viral speech,dimple yadav on nitish kumar sex remark,dimple yadav on nitish kumar,Viral speech,