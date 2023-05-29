NewsVideos
Taal Thok ke: BJP leader Shazia Ilmi's sharp attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Regarding the absence of leaders of 20 parties in the inauguration of the new parliament, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said that it was an opportunity to celebrate the festival of democracy, while replying to the AIMIM spokesperson that Shaiva community is not Brahmin, come from OBC class

