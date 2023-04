videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP MLA T Raja targest Owaisi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

Owaisi called Godse the country's first terrorist, said people are roaming around with his photo. In response, BJP MLA T Raja said that we do not care about Godse. But let me tell Owaisi that India will soon become a united Hindu nation. Watch the debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.