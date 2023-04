videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson attacks Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Today, 11 days after the conviction in the defamation case, Rahul Gandhi appealed in Surat's Census Court to quash the conviction and grant him regular bail. The court has granted bail to Rahul Gandhi till his application is decided.