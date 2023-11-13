trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687751
Taal Thok Ke: BJP Spokesperson gets angry in debate

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
There will be 2024 general elections in a few months. In such a situation, the Mahadev Betting App scam of Chhattisgarh is again putting Congress in trouble. Today in Chhattisgarh's rally, Prime Minister Modi made a new attack on Rs 508 crore. He alleged that CM Baghel had taken commission of Rs 508 crore in Mahadev Betting App. This allegation was also added that in Chhattisgarh, Congress had canceled the CM formula for two and a half years because Bhupesh Baghel had presented tribute to the high command with speculative money.
