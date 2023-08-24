trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653216
Taal Thok ke: BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said – Modi ji has given credit to 140 crore people of the country

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Taal Thok ke: It was a giant leap for India on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Chandrayaan-3''s soft landing on unchartered lunar South Pole is result of decades of tremendous ingenuity, hard work by our scientific community.
