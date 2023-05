videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla targets Rahul Gandhi!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

The Supreme Court has given its verdict on Maharashtra Political Struggle 2022. The Supreme Court said that Uddhav Thackeray did not face the floor test, he voluntarily submitted his resignation. Due to which the old government cannot be reinstated.