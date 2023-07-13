trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635035
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said on Delhi Flood – BJP set up the first relief camp

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Many areas of Yamuna flood in Delhi have been filled with water from the waist up. The local people have been facing difficulties. On Delhi Flood BJP spokesperson Ashish Sood said that the first relief camp was organized by the BJP on Pushta, our divisional presidents, workers and councilors are engaged in helping the people.
