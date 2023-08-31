trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656107
Taal Thok ke: BJP spokesperson said - Parliament session is about to start and news is published abroad.

Aug 31, 2023
Taal Thok ke: Targeted the central government regarding Adani case. Before the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, two cases came to light this morning. Global financial newspapers raised questions on Adani Group owner Gautam Adani. A newspaper said that the Adani family, close to PM Modi, tried to manipulate the stocks by investing money in their own shares.In Taal Thok Ke, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Parliament session is about to begin and news is published abroad, sometimes about Greta Thunberg, sometimes BBC documentary, sometimes about farmers, sometimes Hindenburg's report, this is a wonderful coincidence.
