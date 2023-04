videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson targets Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:02 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed BJP workers today on the foundation day of BJP. PM was giving a statement on Hanuman ji's encounter with demons. Due to which the Congress party became enraged. In the Taal Thok Ke show, the BJP spokesperson said that the mentality of the Congress, a separate law should be made for the Gandhi family.