NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson's big attack on Sonia Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the country's new Parliament building tomorrow. According to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, work could have been done from the old building itself. There was no need for a new building and PM Modi wants to change the old history by building a new Parliament building.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson KK Sharma's big attack on opposition
8:17
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson KK Sharma's big attack on opposition
NITI Aayog meeting continues in Delhi
1:52
NITI Aayog meeting continues in Delhi
Congress spokesperson makes indecent remarks on Prime Minister and President
8:35
Congress spokesperson makes indecent remarks on Prime Minister and President
Baba Bageshwar Dham makes big statement on Pakistan
3:5
Baba Bageshwar Dham makes big statement on Pakistan
Lawrence Bishnoi, sent on remand by Patiala House Court
1:10
Lawrence Bishnoi, sent on remand by Patiala House Court

Trending Videos

8:17
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson KK Sharma's big attack on opposition
1:52
NITI Aayog meeting continues in Delhi
8:35
Congress spokesperson makes indecent remarks on Prime Minister and President
3:5
Baba Bageshwar Dham makes big statement on Pakistan
1:10
Lawrence Bishnoi, sent on remand by Patiala House Court
Taal thok ke,New Parliament Building Controversy Live Updates,new Parliament building,new Parliament building news,new parliament building india,new parliament building delhi,New Parliament Inauguration Row,pm modi new parliament building visit,india's new parliament building,pm modi new parliament building,New Parliament Inauguration,new parliament india,new parliament house inauguration,PM Modi On New Parliament Inauguration Live,Nitish Kumar,Mamata Banerjee,