Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson's strong attack on AIMIM leader

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said 'Neither extortion nor ransom, now UP is not anyone's inheritance'. Along with this, BJP's opponents have been alleging since the day of Asad's encounter that all this is happening to take advantage of elections. Even today Owaisi raised many questions. Watch the debate on this issue in 'Taal Thok Ke'.