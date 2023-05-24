NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Boycott on the inauguration of the new parliament!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
20 political parties of the country have boycotted the inauguration of the Parliament because it is being inaugurated by PM Modi, but till now the stand of the government is clear that only Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament.

