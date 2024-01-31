trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716285
Taal Thok Ke: Budget 2024: PM Modi Warns Opposition

Sonam|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The budget session of Parliament has started from today with the President's address. This is the last session of the second term of the Modi government. Tomorrow the Finance Minister will present the interim budget. The full budget will come after the elections. Prime Minister Modi today said with full confidence that his government will also present the full budget.

