Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Warns Narsinghanand?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Amid the turmoil over indecent comments in UP during festivals, a big statement of CM Yogi Adityanath has come to the fore. He said that derogatory comments against any sect, caste, religion, sages, saints and great men will not be tolerated at any cost. But if anyone tries to spread anarchy in the name of protest, then he will also not be spared. Not only this, he has clearly warned in a meeting with officials that if anyone spreads anarchy, then strict action should be taken against him. The one who spreads anarchy will have to pay the price for it. Yogi said this in a meeting of senior officials of UP and also said that the safety of daughters-in-law and daughters should not be ignored in UP.

