Taal Thok Ke: Congress foundation day- 'BJP MPs tell us their pain...' says Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Today is foundation day of oldest party of the country, Congress Party which rules the country the most. Congress turns 138 years old today. In the morning the party hoisted the flag in the Delhi office. Remembered my golden days. And currently Congress is doing a mega show in Nagpur. By gathering a crowd of 1.5 lakh in the RSS stronghold, they are telling what Congress is and cursing BJP-RSS fiercely.

Congress foundation day: 'BJP MP told me I am in BJP, but my heart in Congress...' says Rahul Gandhi
Congress foundation day: 'BJP MP told me I am in BJP, but my heart in Congress...' says Rahul Gandhi
VIRAL VIDEO : Young couple does this after cameraman catches them by surprise during Australia vs Pakistan Test
VIRAL VIDEO : Young couple does this after cameraman catches them by surprise during Australia vs Pakistan Test
Money laundering case: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named in ED's chargesheet
Money laundering case: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named in ED's chargesheet
Salman Khan Shares Precious Moments, Gives Warm Hug and Respect
Salman Khan Shares Precious Moments, Gives Warm Hug and Respect
JDU Executive Meeting: Nitish Kumar to take a big decision ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
JDU Executive Meeting: Nitish Kumar to take a big decision ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?

