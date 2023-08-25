trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653630
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok ke: Congress spokesperson said-S. Jaishankar confessed to construction on LAC

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday termed Congress’ past dealings with China as “historic and unpardonable crime” as the saffron party refuted the claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that China has “taken away our land”. Address a public gathering in Ladakh, Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that not an inch of land was taken away was “absolutely false”.
Follow Us

All Videos

Deshhit: India's Chandrayaan-3 got treasure, sweets distributed fiercely in Pakistan
play icon26:9
Deshhit: India's Chandrayaan-3 got treasure, sweets distributed fiercely in Pakistan
Deshhit: Modi gave Brahmastra to Türkiye, Pakistan-Turkey's victory
play icon7:15
Deshhit: Modi gave Brahmastra to Türkiye, Pakistan-Turkey's victory
Deshhit: India will give BrahMos to Pakistan's enemy, Türkiye will be crying over friendship with Pakistan
play icon6:10
Deshhit: India will give BrahMos to Pakistan's enemy, Türkiye will be crying over friendship with Pakistan
Indian-American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Raises $450,000 In Donations After Republican Debate
play icon1:20
Indian-American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Raises $450,000 In Donations After Republican Debate
PM Modi Xi Jinping Meeting In BRICS Summit: Meeting with Modi Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit
play icon3:16
PM Modi Xi Jinping Meeting In BRICS Summit: Meeting with Modi Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit

Trending Videos

Deshhit: India's Chandrayaan-3 got treasure, sweets distributed fiercely in Pakistan
play icon26:9
Deshhit: India's Chandrayaan-3 got treasure, sweets distributed fiercely in Pakistan
Deshhit: Modi gave Brahmastra to Türkiye, Pakistan-Turkey's victory
play icon7:15
Deshhit: Modi gave Brahmastra to Türkiye, Pakistan-Turkey's victory
Deshhit: India will give BrahMos to Pakistan's enemy, Türkiye will be crying over friendship with Pakistan
play icon6:10
Deshhit: India will give BrahMos to Pakistan's enemy, Türkiye will be crying over friendship with Pakistan
Indian-American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Raises $450,000 In Donations After Republican Debate
play icon1:20
Indian-American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Raises $450,000 In Donations After Republican Debate
PM Modi Xi Jinping Meeting In BRICS Summit: Meeting with Modi Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit
play icon3:16
PM Modi Xi Jinping Meeting In BRICS Summit: Meeting with Modi Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit
Taal thok ke,brics 2023,BRICS Summit 2023,india china tension,india china clash,PM Modi,Xi Jinping,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,LAC,india china clash,india china border clash,India China,china india clash,India China border,india china galwan clash,India China news,india china standoff,india vs china,China,china india border,india china border news,India,india china clash in arunachal pradesh,india china latest news,India China Border Fight,india china border dispute,india and china clash,china india,India China war,india china clash in tawang,india china latest clash,