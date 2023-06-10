NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson said - Shah is doing politics instead of stopping violence in Manipur

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Rahul during his visit to Gujarat, after which politics has started with Rahul's statements. Congress spokesperson Prem Chandra Mishra said that the violence in Manipur is not stopping, instead of stopping the violence in Manipur, he is going to Gujarat and making political statements.

