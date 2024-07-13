Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Controversy over the Ayodhya magic convention

|Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Where is the magic? Today and tomorrow, more than 200 magicians from across the country and the world will perform magic in the Ram Mandir premises in Ayodhya and will also create world records by performing magic. This magic is being organized through the Indian Magic Kala Trust. According to the information, this magic event has also received approval from Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra. But there has been a controversy over the same magic event. Many saints and local people are calling magic in Shri Ram's court wrong. They do not consider it right. So when questions were raised on this event, we have brought it in front of you. What kind of questions are there that where Shri Ram is, what is the use of magic there.

