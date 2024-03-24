Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: 'Corruption is real work of impostor...', says Anurag Thakur

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Union Minister Anurag Thakur hurled gulal at the opposition alliance accusing him of corruption. He had a poster in his hand. In which an attempt was made to portray UPA as an impostor. He said that the name of UPA may have changed. But his work did not change. And corruption is the real work of impersonation. Among his verbal arrows, some arrows were also fired in the name of Arvind Kejriwal. So the Aam Aadmi Party hit back with a barrage of clarifying words. Responded to the charge of being an impostor and a dictator.

