Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Due to the flood and waterlogging in the Yamuna in Delhi, the secrets of government arrangements were exposed. BJP leader RP Singh made many allegations about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and also asked many questions. RP Singh asked the question when was the last dredging of Yamuna done? During the rains in Delhi, there was waterlogging at 107 places, and the police wrote letters 19 times, was there any action on that?
