Taal Thok Ke: Farmers Protest Update: Who is behind these protests?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Farmers Protest News Update: The farmers' agitation is continuing for the last three days. Farmers are trying to enter Delhi through Punjab and Haryana border, but this time the security circle is also strong in the areas around Delhi. It has become difficult for such farmers to enter Delhi. Meanwhile, a video of a farmer leader has surfaced which is raising questions as to how efforts are being made to bring down the popularity of PM Modi under the guise of farmers' movement.

