videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Gehlot-Pilot of Karnataka... the election of the chair is still pending

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

After the victory in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the biggest headache for the Congress party has been the Chief Minister's post. Now the same problem seems to be happening in Karnataka. The Congress high command has called Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to Delhi. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.