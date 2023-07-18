trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637201
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Give CBI-ED! Amit Shah will be in jail in 2 days', says AAP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Both the election teams are ready for the power play of 2024. ...the picture is clear that the NDA with 38 parties under the leadership of Modi will compete with INDIA with 26 parties. INDIA means Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Till 2014 it was UPA...till yesterday people were calling it PDA...but today 26 parties together locked this new name INDIA in Bengaluru. On the other hand NDA meeting is going to start at Ashoka Hotel in Delhi. 38 parties including Ajit Pawar's NCP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena have reached this meeting. Chirag Paswan is also in NDA again.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Commonwealth Games 2026: Here's Why Australia's Victoria Pulled Out Of Hosting The Games
play icon2:30
Commonwealth Games 2026: Here's Why Australia's Victoria Pulled Out Of Hosting The Games
Baat Pate Ki: Bad condition due to rain in hilly areas..people's lives at risk
play icon9:48
Baat Pate Ki: Bad condition due to rain in hilly areas..people's lives at risk
Deshhit: 38 VS 26...Who will prevail over whom?
play icon31:46
Deshhit: 38 VS 26...Who will prevail over whom?
Baat Pate Ki: In front of Modi's arrogant India...how strong is the INDIA of the opposition
play icon8:8
Baat Pate Ki: In front of Modi's arrogant India...how strong is the INDIA of the opposition
Eyewitness Speak About The Horrifying Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh
play icon11:25
Eyewitness Speak About The Horrifying Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Commonwealth Games 2026: Here's Why Australia's Victoria Pulled Out Of Hosting The Games
play icon2:30
Commonwealth Games 2026: Here's Why Australia's Victoria Pulled Out Of Hosting The Games
Baat Pate Ki: Bad condition due to rain in hilly areas..people's lives at risk
play icon9:48
Baat Pate Ki: Bad condition due to rain in hilly areas..people's lives at risk
Deshhit: 38 VS 26...Who will prevail over whom?
play icon31:46
Deshhit: 38 VS 26...Who will prevail over whom?
Baat Pate Ki: In front of Modi's arrogant India...how strong is the INDIA of the opposition
play icon8:8
Baat Pate Ki: In front of Modi's arrogant India...how strong is the INDIA of the opposition
Eyewitness Speak About The Horrifying Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh
play icon11:25
Eyewitness Speak About The Horrifying Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh
Taal thok ke,ttk live,Bengaluru Opposition meet LIVE Updates,Sonia Gandhi,2024 General Elections,BJP Led NDA 38 vs Opposition 26,PM Modi,BJP Led NDA Meeting Today Live Updates,BJP vs Congress,bengaluru opposition meeting live,Rahul Gandhi,Sharad Pawar,Arvind Kejriwal,Opposition meeting in bengaluru 2023,NDA meeting in Delhi LIVE updates,38 parties NDA Meet In Delhi Today,Opposition Bengaluru Meeting Today,Breaking News,Live TV,