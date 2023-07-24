trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640029
Taal Thok Ke: Gyanvapi... Mosque or Temple?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
The ASI team had started the survey this morning on the orders of the lower court in Gyanvapi campus of Varanasi, that within 4 hours the Supreme Court got a break on this survey. ... 32 people of ASI formed 4 teams and reached Gyanvapi at 7 am. The work of the four teams was divided. Soil samples were taken at many places and videography and photography were done. The Hindu side was on the spot. ...But the Muslim side had denied yesterday itself that it will not participate in the survey, but will stop it. ... He did the same.
