Taal Thok Ke: Himachal Pradesh government is going to implement Yogi model

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Today, a big news has come from Himachal. Where the Himachal Pradesh government is going to implement the Yogi model. That too by taking the name of the UP government that now in Himachal Pradesh, it will be necessary for the shopkeepers to display their name and identity card at food shops and street vendors. And this has been done with regard to the hygiene of food items. It is a big thing that the Himachal government has issued an order stating the policy of the UP government. Just yesterday, the Yogi Adityanath government had issued strict orders regarding hygiene in food shops. In which advice was given to pay special attention to everything from the name of the shopkeeper to hygiene.

