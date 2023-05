videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Hindu girls are forcibly converted in Pakistan'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Bilawal Bhutto has come to India for the SCO Summit in Goa. Bilawal Bhutto said that he is very happy to reach Goa. There has been no bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan for the last 7 years.