NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: How many 'contractors' of UCC protest, will it work for Modi or Muftis?

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on UCC, a debate has started in the country, on UCC, SP spokesperson Dr. Aziz Khane said that these people want to hide their shortcomings by polarization.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC - why marriage is being linked to a religion
play icon9:56
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC - why marriage is being linked to a religion
Indian-Origin Driver Smuggled Over 800 Indians Into US Using Uber
play icon1:42
Indian-Origin Driver Smuggled Over 800 Indians Into US Using Uber
Big news from sources on Predator drone, drone prices not fixed, may increase or decrease
play icon2:12
Big news from sources on Predator drone, drone prices not fixed, may increase or decrease
DNA: Child labor is on the rise in MCD's 'workspace'
play icon16:39
DNA: Child labor is on the rise in MCD's 'workspace'
“CM Yogi Is Protecting Criminals…”: Chandra Shekhar Aazad Claims After Being Released From The Hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi Is Protecting Criminals…”: Chandra Shekhar Aazad Claims After Being Released From The Hospital

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC - why marriage is being linked to a religion
play icon9:56
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC - why marriage is being linked to a religion
Indian-Origin Driver Smuggled Over 800 Indians Into US Using Uber
play icon1:42
Indian-Origin Driver Smuggled Over 800 Indians Into US Using Uber
Big news from sources on Predator drone, drone prices not fixed, may increase or decrease
play icon2:12
Big news from sources on Predator drone, drone prices not fixed, may increase or decrease
DNA: Child labor is on the rise in MCD's 'workspace'
play icon16:39
DNA: Child labor is on the rise in MCD's 'workspace'
“CM Yogi Is Protecting Criminals…”: Chandra Shekhar Aazad Claims After Being Released From The Hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi Is Protecting Criminals…”: Chandra Shekhar Aazad Claims After Being Released From The Hospital
Farooq Abdulla,Muslims,Jammu Kashmir,Uniform Civil Code,UCC,SP,BJP,corona vaccine,covid,PM Modi,kekriwal,ajij khan,Zee News,pasmanda muslim,mob linching,pahlu khan,UCC,Sharad Pawar,Shard pawar news,ucc news,PM Modi news,pm modi on ucc,Sikh,UCC पर विपक्ष के नेता शरद पवार का बड़ा बयान,UCC,Uniform Civil Code,SP,Abass Haider,SP,PM Modi,KK Sharma,ucc news,BJP,Jansangh,BJP News,PM Modi news,pm modi on ucc,pm modi on uniform civil code,PM Modi,pm modi in bhopal,PM Modi news,pm modi bhopal visit,PM Modi Live,narendra modi on uniform civil code,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech today,UCC,narendra modi on ucc,pm modi on triple talaq,pm modi mp tour,pm modi bjp workers,pm modi bhopal,pm modi in madhya pradesh,pm modi bhopal news,