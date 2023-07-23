trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639508
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: I.N.D.I..A. Why did the BJP spokesperson remind Rajiv on the alliance?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Politics has intensified on the brutality with women in Bengal. Earlier BJP was the aggressor. But now the Congress has also intensified the attack on Mamta. Let me tell you that a few days back I.N.D.I.A. There has been an alliance.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

play icon0:59
"This Is A Lot Of Atrocities Happening To Women That Should Be Stopped Immediately" Says Hema Malini
Will Elon Musk Retire The Iconic Bird Logo From Twitter?
play icon2:26
Will Elon Musk Retire The Iconic Bird Logo From Twitter?
Gujarat Flood News: Record of 40 years broken, 'outcry' everywhere!
play icon11:2
Gujarat Flood News: Record of 40 years broken, 'outcry' everywhere!
play icon2:3
"Want To Meet Sexual Abuse Survivors And See If They Have Got Legal Aid" DCW Chief As She Reaches Manipur
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Soon Chandrayaan-3 will enter the Moon's orbit!
play icon1:6
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Soon Chandrayaan-3 will enter the Moon's orbit!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

play icon0:59
"This Is A Lot Of Atrocities Happening To Women That Should Be Stopped Immediately" Says Hema Malini
Will Elon Musk Retire The Iconic Bird Logo From Twitter?
play icon2:26
Will Elon Musk Retire The Iconic Bird Logo From Twitter?
Gujarat Flood News: Record of 40 years broken, 'outcry' everywhere!
play icon11:2
Gujarat Flood News: Record of 40 years broken, 'outcry' everywhere!
play icon2:3
"Want To Meet Sexual Abuse Survivors And See If They Have Got Legal Aid" DCW Chief As She Reaches Manipur
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Soon Chandrayaan-3 will enter the Moon's orbit!
play icon1:6
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Soon Chandrayaan-3 will enter the Moon's orbit!
Mamta Banerjee,TMC,today big debate,debate live,Latest News,today big news,BJP,Congress,India,NDA,bjp big news,Opposition alliance,Chidambaram,manipur video,West Bengal couple,Chidambaram slams BJP over Manipur,Zee News,BJP vs Congress,Taal thok ke,Mamata Banerjee on maladah,Mamata Banerjee refrains,I.N.D.I.A.,Manipur,Manipur news,manipur video,manipur on fire,Manipur Viral Video,manipur violence news,who is responsible for manipur violence,India Women,