Taal Thok Ke: In Mushaira, Congress MP described Mafia Atiq Ahmed as a brother

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

After the Atiq Ahmed murder case, opposition parties are looking for vote bank in this. A video of Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi from Congress party is going viral. In which he is reciting ballads in the glory of the mafia. Imran is telling through poetry that there will be no one like Atiq. Mushayre is calling Congress MP Atiq Ahmed like a brother. After which BJP is attacking Congress through Imran. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.