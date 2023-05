videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke, Indian woman exposes Pakistan says Aarti Tikku

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar greeted Bilawal from a distance before the SCO meeting. Bilawal ran his agenda without taking the name of Kashmir. In the show Taal Thok Ke, Aarti Tikku said that an Indian woman exposed Pakistan.