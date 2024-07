videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Is everything fine in UP BJP?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Amidst the ongoing upheaval within UP BJP and the verbal war between Akhilesh Yadav and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, now SP leader Shivpal has entered. Taking a dig at Keshav Prasad Maurya, Shivpal said that Keshav Prasad Maurya is a loudmouth leader. He is not able to handle the department given to him. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given Keshav a toy.