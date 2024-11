videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'JMM ministers are like Aurangzeb' says CM Yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 05, 2024, 08:30 PM IST

After being a hit in Haryana, Yogi has now reached Jharkhand to campaign vigorously where he campaigned for Neera Yadav in Barkagaon and Amit Yadav in Hazaribagh and reiterated the talks of uniting Hindus which spread from Haryana to the whole country and then to Canada. In Jharkhand, Yogi gave four messages to Hindus, first do not divide on caste lines