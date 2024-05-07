Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747573
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Lalu Prasad Yadav's Muslim Reservation remark triggers row

Sonam|Updated: May 07, 2024, 09:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The issue of reservation is a hot topic in the Lok Sabha elections. RJD leader Lalu Yadav has once again given a big statement regarding Muslim reservation. Lalu Yadav said that all Muslims should get reservation. Today Yogi has also replied on this.

All Videos

Man Without Hands Casts Vote, Marks Foot With Blue Ink; Sets Example In Gujarat
Play Icon01:59
Man Without Hands Casts Vote, Marks Foot With Blue Ink; Sets Example In Gujarat
Daryl Mitchell Breaks Fan's iPhone During Practice Session; Star Cricketer's Reaction Goes Viral
Play Icon00:37
Daryl Mitchell Breaks Fan's iPhone During Practice Session; Star Cricketer's Reaction Goes Viral
Two arrested in Ranchi Cash Haul
Play Icon06:27
Two arrested in Ranchi Cash Haul
Shekhar Suman joins BJP
Play Icon05:23
Shekhar Suman joins BJP
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to get Interim Bail?
Play Icon09:43
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to get Interim Bail?

Trending Videos

Man Without Hands Casts Vote, Marks Foot With Blue Ink; Sets Example In Gujarat
play icon1:59
Man Without Hands Casts Vote, Marks Foot With Blue Ink; Sets Example In Gujarat
Daryl Mitchell Breaks Fan's iPhone During Practice Session; Star Cricketer's Reaction Goes Viral
play icon0:37
Daryl Mitchell Breaks Fan's iPhone During Practice Session; Star Cricketer's Reaction Goes Viral
Two arrested in Ranchi Cash Haul
play icon6:27
Two arrested in Ranchi Cash Haul
Shekhar Suman joins BJP
play icon5:23
Shekhar Suman joins BJP
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to get Interim Bail?
play icon9:43
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to get Interim Bail?