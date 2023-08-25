trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653635
Taal Thok Ke: Modi's '2 Choice' to China!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday termed Congress’ past dealings with China as “historic and unpardonable crime” as the saffron party refuted the claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that China has “taken away our land”. Address a public gathering in Ladakh, Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that not an inch of land was taken away was “absolutely false”.
