Taal Thok Ke: Modi's strong attack on the opposition!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Politics on the basis of language has been an old practice, whether it is in southern states or in Maharashtra, the controversy over Marathi language has been arising, today Prime Minister Modi attacked this issue, Prime Minister Modi said that politics of hatred is done by doing politics of language. The shutter of the shopkeepers will now be down, now politics is difficult on this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at Pragati Maidan in Delhi today on the completion of three years of the new education policy, where he inaugurated the Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2023. During this, he discussed the major changes taking place in the education sector, told how the country's society is being developed by taking the education policy forward like a mission. The Prime Minister said that language will no longer be a barrier in acquiring knowledge and education as books are now being prepared in 22 Indian languages to make education accessible to all. The Prime Minister said that despite having rich languages in the country, they were projected as backward languages, but this will not happen now. The question arises, after all, what has been the meaning of politics regarding language….and how now the new education policy will stop politics based on language. The question is also whether there should be politics on the basis of language.