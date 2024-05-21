Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke : Nana Patole Insults Yogi Adityanath

Sonam|Updated: May 21, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
Before the sixth phase of elections, Ravan has also entered politics. That too in the name of saffron...This entry has been made by Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole. Nana Patole said that Ravana had also abducted Sitaji wearing saffron. Patole said that Yogi Adityanath supports wrong policies by wearing saffron clothes. When there was misrepresentation, BJP also retaliated. Sudhanshu Trivedi said who is doing Ravana's instinct? This is clear from the statement. Watch 'Bhagwa Par Siasat' in debate's number 1 show Taal Thok Ke.

