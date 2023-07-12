trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634549
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: NC leader said on UCC – As much as it is against Muslims, it is against Hindus

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The debate on UCC is going on in the country. The Central Government has indicated to implement it in the monsoon session of the Parliament. NC Muzaffar Khan said that the Uniform Civil Code is as much against Hindus as it is against Muslims.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Delhi Flood: दिल्ली में बाढ़ को लेकर सीएम KEJRIWAL ने गृहमंत्री Amit Shah को लिखी चिट्टी
play icon1:36
Delhi Flood: दिल्ली में बाढ़ को लेकर सीएम KEJRIWAL ने गृहमंत्री Amit Shah को लिखी चिट्टी
BREAKING: Greater Noida में Baba Bageshwar की कथा में मची भगदड़, 5 से ज्यादा लोग हुए बेहोश
play icon0:54
BREAKING: Greater Noida में Baba Bageshwar की कथा में मची भगदड़, 5 से ज्यादा लोग हुए बेहोश
CONGRESS: विपक्ष की बैठक से पहले कांग्रेस को झटका, अध्यादेश को लेकर कांग्रेस से नाराज है AAP
play icon3:37
CONGRESS: विपक्ष की बैठक से पहले कांग्रेस को झटका, अध्यादेश को लेकर कांग्रेस से नाराज है AAP
Delhi Flood: Yamuna water reaches Ring Road, many areas along Yamuna submerged
play icon13:9
Delhi Flood: Yamuna water reaches Ring Road, many areas along Yamuna submerged
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
play icon1:27
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Delhi Flood: दिल्ली में बाढ़ को लेकर सीएम KEJRIWAL ने गृहमंत्री Amit Shah को लिखी चिट्टी
play icon1:36
Delhi Flood: दिल्ली में बाढ़ को लेकर सीएम KEJRIWAL ने गृहमंत्री Amit Shah को लिखी चिट्टी
BREAKING: Greater Noida में Baba Bageshwar की कथा में मची भगदड़, 5 से ज्यादा लोग हुए बेहोश
play icon0:54
BREAKING: Greater Noida में Baba Bageshwar की कथा में मची भगदड़, 5 से ज्यादा लोग हुए बेहोश
CONGRESS: विपक्ष की बैठक से पहले कांग्रेस को झटका, अध्यादेश को लेकर कांग्रेस से नाराज है AAP
play icon3:37
CONGRESS: विपक्ष की बैठक से पहले कांग्रेस को झटका, अध्यादेश को लेकर कांग्रेस से नाराज है AAP
Delhi Flood: Yamuna water reaches Ring Road, many areas along Yamuna submerged
play icon13:9
Delhi Flood: Yamuna water reaches Ring Road, many areas along Yamuna submerged
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
play icon1:27
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
Taal thok ke,UCC,ucc news,National Conference,Uniform Civil Code,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,uniform civil code upsc,modi on uniform civil code,uniform civil code kya hai,what is uniform civil code,uniform civil code explained,meaning of uniform civil code,i rejected uniform civil code,ucc civil code,uniform c,debate on uniform civil code in india,delhi high court on uniform civil code,communism in india,demand for ucc,ucc for upsc,Indian culture,