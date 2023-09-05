trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658377
Taal Thok Ke: Now 'one country one name'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
The Narendra Modi-led government is likely to bring a resolution to change the official name of India to 'Bharat' during the special session of Parliament to be held from September 18-22. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also confirmed that official G20 dinner invitations from the Indian President are sent in the name of 'President of India' instead of the usual 'President of India'.
