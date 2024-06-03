videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Opposition in doubt ahead of Vote Counting?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 10:16 PM IST

Like every time, before the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024, the opposition has started raising doubts about EVMs in the elections. Election Commission held a press conference. The exit polls of Lok Sabha elections have intensified the stir in politics. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave a strong reply to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. In fact, the India Bloc delegation asked the ECI to declare the postal ballot results before the EVM results are declared. Watch the big debate before the Lok Sabha election results in 'Taal Thok Ke'.