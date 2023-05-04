NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in India today!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 04, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has stepped on Indian soil after 12 years. Bilawal Bhutto has come to India for the SCO Summit in Goa. Bilawal Bhutto said that he is very happy to reach Goa. There has been no bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan for the last 7 years. Because India's foreign policy is very clear that terrorism and talks cannot go together. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.
