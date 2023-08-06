trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645550
Taal Thok Ke: Political anger or just Modi protest, 24 station protest tracks

Aug 06, 2023
Taal Thok Ke: At the inauguration ceremony of Amrit Bharat station, the Prime Minister accused the opposition of doing politics of opposition and said that neither he will work nor will he allow others to work. After the PM's statement, the opposition has hit back at the PM. In the middle of the debate in Taal Thok Ke, Congress spokesperson Sujata Paul raised eyebrows at BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam, saying don't speak in the middle.

